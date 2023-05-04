Tyaire Bright

SALISBURY, Md. – The murder investigation in the death of 18-year-old Corey Mumford has led to the arrest of another man. During the investigation, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Delaware State Police searched a home on Johnson Road in Salisbury. 

Investigators say they found a privately made AR style rifle at the home. Further investigation revealed the weapon reportedly belonged to Tyaire Bright. He is a felon previously convicted for armed robbery, according to police. 

Bright was arrested and charged with the following:

Rifle/Shotgun Possession with Felony Conviction 

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession 

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction 

Rifle/Shotgun Possession-Disqualified Person 

Illegal Possession Ammunition

Police say the suspect in Mumford’s killing, Jhalir Henry, was also found and arrested there on a warrant for murder. Henry is currently awaiting extradition to Delaware. 

Bright was released on an unsecured bond. No charges in relation to the death of Mumford have been filed.

 

