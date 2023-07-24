Francisco Lora

DOVER, Del. - A second man from New Jersey has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred in a Dover Walmart parking lot last month. 

20-year-old Francisco Lora, of Sickerville, NJ, was reportedly extradited to Delaware today.

The Delaware State Police had been investigating the carjacking of a Walmart employee on June 2nd after she told them two men had threatened her with a gun and taken her car. The first suspect, Cinque Oliver, was arrested after a pursuit, but police were still searching for the second until today.

Lora has been charged with the following:

-Robbery First Degree (Felony)

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Lora was taken to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $105,000 cash bond. 

 