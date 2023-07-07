FELTON, De. - Delaware State Police say a Philadelphia woman was among two people killed in a Felton crash over the holiday weekend.
Police identified the driver of a Cadillac as 26-year-old Rawan Saleh of Philadelphia. DSP says Saleh died Thursday morning at a hospital after sustaining serious injuries in that crash.
The crash happened Sunday evening, and also killed an 87-year-old woman from Stratford, Connecticut, according to Police.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct gender of the victim.