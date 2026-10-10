BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says a section of MD 707 near Berlin will close for resurfacing work beginning Monday.
Specifically, MD 707, or Grays Corner Road, between MD 589 and Riddle Lane in Berlin will be closed. MDOT officials say the temporary closure will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, October 12 to allow for resurfacing work on the roadway. They add that the project should be complete by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, weather permitting.
Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Message signs, arrow boards, and cones will be used to guide motorists through the detour to US 50, officials say.