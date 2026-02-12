WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration have announced that nighttime guardrail repairs will be performed on sections of MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway) on February 18. The repairs will be done between MD 589 (Racetrack Road) and MD 528 (Coastal Highway) in Worcester County beginning at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 18. Crews are expected to complete the repairs by 5 a.m. on Thursday, February 19, weather permitting.
Officials say the guardrail repairs will specifically include two different locations along MD 90, one near MD 589 and the other near the eastern end of the St. Martins Bridge. While the work is being done, drivers will be detoured to US 50. Message boards, arrow boards and cones will be used to guide traffic through the detour. Drivers are advised to add about 30 minutes to their commute during the guardrail work.
The State Highway Administration says the work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable highway network in Maryland. Drivers are asked to slow down, be patient, allow extra travel time, stay alert and move over when approaching a work zone.
More information on this project and other State Highway Administration projects can be found here.