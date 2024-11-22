Meeting with Sen. Ben Cardin

EASTON, MD - Democrat Ben Cardin, who has represented Maryland as a U.S. senator for 18 years, is preparing to close out his long and distinguished career. On Friday, he met with local, county, and state leaders in Talbot County to discuss pressing concerns and achievements spanning Maryland’s eastern shore.

From Ocean City’s coastline to the Chesapeake Bay, officials commended Cardin’s contributions, including expanding healthcare access and improving education programs. However, the discussion also highlighted contentious issues, such as wind turbine projects along the coast.

Worcester County Commission President Chip Bertino voiced concerns about the impact of wind turbines on local industries.

“The fact that we will be losing jobs as a result of this project that is going to not only blight our coastline but also suffocate a longstanding tradition in our county, which is the fishing industry as well as the tourism industry,” Bertino said.

Cardin acknowledged the concerns, emphasizing the need for collaboration.

“I hope that we can all get together, recognize the importance of renewable energy, but also recognize the importance of working with local officials,” Cardin said.

Turning to the Chesapeake Bay, Cardin highlighted progress in oyster and wetland restoration efforts but stressed that challenges remain, particularly the health of the bay.

"There is still a lot more work that needs to be done. The grading system gives, I think, a C+ overall. So, we still have work to do on the bay," Cardin says.

WBOC asked Cardin about a concern for funding of the Chesapeake bay. During his first term, Trump suggested cutting funds to the Chesapeake Bay Program, along with other 'geographic' environmental initiatives, arguing that redirecting these resources would allow the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on national efforts. 

 “There is certainly a concern as to how the incoming administration will deal with the bay program,” Cardin said. “But as you pointed out, in the last Trump administration, we not only preserved the bay funding even though the president wanted to zero it out, we expanded it.”

Republican State Senator Johnny Mautz weighed in, suggesting alternative approaches to cleaning up the bay.

“There have been a lot of things that have gone into the bay and bay cleanup, and we know some things have worked,” Mautz said. “However, it seems sometimes we continue to put money in programs and things that haven’t achieved the results we’ve been looking for.”

As leaders reflected on Maryland’s progress and its future, they also recognized the legacy of Senator Cardin, whose last day in office will be January 3.

