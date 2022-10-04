KENT COUNTY, Del.- Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well.
Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Delaware's Department of Transportation tells us roadway closures are a last resort, but, often necessary to prevent life threatening situations.
"Sometimes you can drive in the middle of the road if it's still passable and get by without going into the deeper part of the water so we want to maintain access as much as we can for anyone that needs to get somewhere," said DelDOT spokesperson, C.R. McLeod. "But, safety is always the priority."
Parts of Bowers Beach were also hit with flooding and dune erosion after storms brought aggressive high tides.
Bowers Beach Mayor, Ada Puzzo, said roadway flooding is common in the small town along the Delaware Bay. However, the real issue comes with drainage problems in the town's marshes.
"When the marsh gets full the ditches are supposed to take the flooded water and take it back out at low tide," said Mayor Puzzo. "But it doesn't do that so the marshes don't work."
Mayor Puzzo said the Town of Bowers is working to secure funding to fix the drainage problems.