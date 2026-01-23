CENTREVILLE, MD– One suspect was arrested after allegedly shooting at another individual on Bradley Drive Thursday night.
Centreville Police and allied agencies responded to the area of the Willows Apartments around 9 p.m. on Jan. 22 for reports of shots fired.
Neighbors were asked to avoid the area amid a large police response.
Investigators determined the shooting was an isolated incident between two individuals, with no injuries reported and no ongoing threat to the public.
The shooting suspect was reportedly arrested and charged accordingly. No additional details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Howard Eveland at 410-758-8437.