MILFORD, DE - Delaware State Representative Bryan Shupe clinched reelection in the First State's 36th District, according to unofficial polling results from the Delaware Department of Elections.
A Republican, Shupe has defeated Democratic challenger Rony Baltazar-Lopez.
The 36th District seat has been held by Republicans for over 40 years. Shupe narrowly won his party's nomination to run for the seat against fellow Republican Patrick Smith earlier this year. Shupe won by a margin of 12 votes in that primary race.
In 2014, Shupe was elected as Milford's youngest mayor. He was elected to Delaware's General Assembly in 2018.