MILFORD, DE - Delaware State Representative Bryan Shupe clinched reelection in the First State's 36th District, according to unofficial polling results from the Delaware Department of Elections.

A Republican, Shupe has defeated Democratic challenger Rony Baltazar-Lopez.

The 36th District seat has been held by Republicans for over 40 years. Shupe narrowly won his party's nomination to run for the seat against fellow Republican Patrick Smith earlier this year. Shupe won by a margin of 12 votes in that primary race.

In 2014, Shupe was elected as Milford's youngest mayor. He was elected to Delaware's General Assembly in 2018.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you