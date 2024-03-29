SNOW HILL, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has identified six men who they say took part in a fight after a Snow Hill High School basketball game also involving six suspects under 18.
The brawl broke out following a high school basketball game between Snow Hill and Stephen Decatur High School on January 18th and blocked game attendees from leaving after the game.
The fight prompted a response from Snow Hill High School, who said the altercation was not related to the game, and launched the Sheriff’s Office months-long investigation.
On March 29th, the Sheriff’s Office said six juveniles who had taken an active part in the fight had been identified and Juvenile Referrals had been forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Services.
Deputies also identified six adults who allegedly participated in the fight. All six were issued criminal summons. The men listed below have all been charged with Second-Degree Assault, Disorderly Conduct, and threatening bodily harm on school grounds:
-Zyaire Nahshon Lamont Johnson, 22, of Snow Hill
-Anthony Lamont Bibbins Jr., 18, of Snow Hill
-Gionni La Trae Murph, 25, of Salisbury
-Jowan Delone Clayton, 29, of Snow Hill
-Juliun Shabrian Holden, 19, of Snow Hill
-Takhai Raijon Wise, 24, of Snow Hill
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says no further information on this incident will be released to protect the identities of the victims.