SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- The swing bridge that sits over the Cedar Creek Canal may soon look a lot different.
The bridge serves as a gateway to the Delaware Bay and according to Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT), it's the most active movable bridge in the state.
The equipment which operates the bridge is underneath it, which means when the water gets too high the equipment gets damaged.
The new bridge would operate from above the water.
Slaughter Beach Mayor, Bob Wood, said he is looking forward to a long-term fix for the troubled swing bridge.
"They have to come by and adjust it but it is a never ending battle," said Mayor Wood. "They are going to replace the bridge entirely."
DelDOT officials said the old bridge will be replaced with something called a "Dutch Bascule" bridge. It will raise up from one side, similar to a drawbridge.
DelDOT's C.R. McLeod said it will be unique for Slaughter Beach.
"This will be the first application for vehicular traffic in the U.S. for this type of bridge," he noted similar bridges are commonly used in Europe for bicycle traffic.
Some community members shared concerns about the bridge being closed for cars and boats during construction, because it is one of only two ways people can get into the town of Slaughter Beach.
Mayor Wood said with the town's modest population, it should not be a major inconvenience.
"I don't think it will be too bad people who live on the north side are just going to have to go down to where the fire house is and go out on Slaughter Beach Road," he said. "We'll be a one entrance town for about a year."
Work is expected to begin in the first half of 2024 and should take about 16 months to complete. According to McLeod the navigation channel under the bridge will be 5 feet wider with the new bridge.
The project is funded by state and federal dollars.