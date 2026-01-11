SLAUGHTER CREEK, Md. - Congressman Andy Harris has announced that $4,785,000 in federal funding will be delivered for the Slaughter Creek Dredging Project in Slaughter Creek, Maryland. The funding comes from the Energy & Water Development appropriations bill for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
According to the Congressman's office, Slaughter Creek has been dealing with long-standing navigation challenges as reduced water depth limits access for commercial and recreational vessels. The dredging has been delayed, but can now move forward and improve navigation in the channel.
"When waterways like Slaughter Creek become difficult to navigate, it directly affects the people and businesses that rely on them," Congressman Harris said of the issues facing Slaughter Creek. "This funding allows long-delayed dredging to move forward and restore reliable access for commercial and recreational vessels."