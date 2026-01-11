Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The surge of gale force wind gusts is expected to arrive around early to mid afternoon and last into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&