KENT COUNTY, Del. - Thick haze from Canadian wildfire smoke lingered over Delmarva Thursday, prompting Delaware officials to downgrade the state's air quality alert while many residents adjusted their outdoor plans to stay safe.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control upgraded Thursday to a Code Red Air Quality Action Day for fine particles, while a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day remained in effect for ozone.
The Delaware Division of Public Health urged residents, especially older adults, young children and people with heart or lung conditions, to limit prolonged outdoor activity until conditions improve. Those who must be outside are encouraged to take breaks indoors, avoid strenuous exercise and watch for symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue.
Despite the smoky conditions, many people still ventured outside Thursday but said they adjusted their routines after noticing the haze. At Brecknock Park, Heather Williams said she immediately noticed the difference while exercising.
"It's awful thick. Actually, I just did the trails. I run during it, so my chest is a little tighter," she said. "I will probably go do a little breathing treatment."
Williams, who says she has severe allergies, encouraged others with respiratory conditions to be mindful of how they feel before spending time outdoors.
"If you have severe allergies like I do, it might actually impact people with allergies or your children with allergies. It's up to you if you want to come out, otherwise stay inside," she said.
At Bowers Beach, John Mascione said his family recognized the smoky conditions early and decided to keep their visit short.
"My son noticed this morning when he went out. It was very hazy. Couldn't see across the bay," he said. "So we knew it was going to be a bad day, but tried to get a few hours out here and head back to the house."
For Doug Schwarz, who has spent several days working, staying hydrated has been key to dealing with both the heat and the haze.
"A lot of water. I've got a big jug that I freeze and I take to work, and I just drank the rest before I came home," he said.
Health officials also reminded Delawareans that pets can be affected by poor air quality. They recommend keeping animals indoors as much as possible, avoiding long walks or vigorous activity and watching for signs of breathing changes.
Residents can monitor current conditions through AirNow.gov and DNREC's Air Quality Monitoring page before making outdoor plans.
While officials say air quality can fluctuate throughout the day, they encourage anyone planning to spend extended time outside to check the forecast and take precautions until conditions improve.