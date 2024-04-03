SMYRNA, Del.- The price of owning land in Smyrna is set to soar as council members approved a doubling of property taxes this week, citing limited alternatives.
Property taxes are expected to surge from $0.47 to $0.94 cents per $100 in assessed value. The decision, made by the town council Monday, has sparked considerable debate among residents.
Joseph Pritchett, a homeowner in Smyrna, expressed dissatisfaction with what he calls a lack of transparency surrounding the decision.
"It is sad that they are doing that, it's really sad and not thinking about the people in the community and the homeowners, people who really work hard to get their homes and put their all into it," said Pritchett.
Smyrna Mayor Robert Johnson and councilmembers defended the move, highlighting that Smyrna has not increased property taxes for several years, leading to a large deficit for the town.
During a council meeting on Monday, members stressed that raising property taxes was a difficult but necessary decision. They warned that failure to do so could compel Smyrna to relinquish vital resources such as its police and utility departments in the future.
Critics question why the increase couldn't have been phased in gradually over the years and speculate that town leaders may pay the price at the next election.
"People are going to see it is time to start weeding out those who are not looking out for the interests of the community and the people," Pritchett remarked.
However, some residents are resigned to the change.
"Smyrna hasn't really raised too many taxes, so I mean what can you do? I don't necessarily like it, but you have to tolerate it," said Maurice Fenwick.
Taxes are due in September, while the Smyrna town election is scheduled for April 30.