PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Board of Education has named a new interim superintendent after parting ways with former superintendent Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell.
On Nov. 3 during a special session, the board approved a contract for David Bromwell to assume the position of interim superintendent.
“Students first, professional staff second, and community third,” Bromwell said of his priorities at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, though noted the priorities could change depending on the topic.
Bromwell said he would be at the schools and out in the community to engage with the public as soon as possible.
Bromwell previously served as superintendent of Dorchester County Public Schools before stepping down in February of 2024.
Somerset County Public Schools’ previous superintendent, Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell, served her last day in the position on Oct. 31. Her resignation followed an often-heated relationship between her and the Board, especially with Board Chairman Matthew Lankford as the two both sought the other’s ouster.
The Somerset County Board of Education previously attempted to appoint Bromwell after placing Tasker-Mitchell on administrative leave, a move that was reversed by the Maryland Superintendent of Schools.
Bromwell’s appointment comes at a time of even more turbulence for Somerset County Public Schools. A recent audit by a CPA firm reportedly found the school system had multiple violations and financial issues, findings that Lankford described as “significant.” The specific findings of the audit are expected to be presented at a Nov. 18 Board meeting.