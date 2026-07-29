PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Commissioners have formally approved a letter urging Maryland public safety officials to take immediate action over what county leaders describe as a “critical staffing shortage” at Eastern Correctional Institution.
The letter, obtained by WBOC and signed by Commissioners President Charles Laird and addressed to Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Carolyn Scruggs, says the institution-wide shortage threatens the safety of correctional employees, inmates, and the public.
County leaders are asking ECI to stop all non-emergency inmate movements and activities until staffing is restored to a level at which those operations can be conducted safely and professionally.
The commissioners say they previously met with Scruggs and members of her staff in February 2025 to discuss several concerns. Those included returning control of the hiring process to individual correctional facilities and reducing a hiring timeline that the commissioners say can currently take a year or longer.
They also called for background investigations and polygraph examinations to be brought in line with the requirements used by other state and local law-enforcement agencies.
According to the letter, state officials have pointed to new hires, retention bonuses, and job fairs as signs of progress. The commissioners, however, contend those efforts have had “little to no effect” at ECI.
“In fact, it has gotten worse,” the letter states.
The county’s action follows concerns raised by a former ECI assistant warden, who previously told WBOC that staffing conditions inside the prison had reached a dangerous level.
Commissioners also expressed concern about the mental and physical well-being of ECI employees and warned that inadequate staffing could contribute to a large-scale incident at the institution.
“We do not make this request lightly as we realize you have a very difficult job,” the letter reads. “However, we are very concerned about the mental and physical well-being of every staff member at ECI.”
The letter concludes, “Unrest at ECI is unrest in Somerset County and our surrounding neighbors.”
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services previously told WBOC it acknowledged concerns regarding staffing but had identified solutions to continue addressing them.