WESTOVER, Md.- Starting Friday, the Somerset County Health Department will begin to receive and distribute KN95 masks to the public. Each person will receive one pack. These masks will be distributed at the following locations:
● Crisfield Police Department - 319 West Main St. A, Crisfield, MD 21817
● Somerset County Health Department - 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD 21871.
● Somerset County Office Complex - 11916 Somerset Avenue #111, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
● Wellness and Recovery Center - 11674 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask
guidance, recommending that all persons wear a KN95 mask. Wearing a mask that fits well, covering the bridge of the nose and mouth, is most protective and an important tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
KN95s are disposable masks and are not meant to be washed like a cloth face mask.
KN95 masks are usually replaced every five days or if the mask starts to look worn out or damaged.
For more information, call 443-523-1920 or visit somersethealth.org.