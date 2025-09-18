LEWES, DE -- DelDOT officials have confirmed that a speed camera will be installed on southbound Route 1 before the construction zone near the intersection of Minos Conaway Road.
C.R. McLeod, DelDOT's Director of Community Relations, told WBOC that the camera is expected to be placed before the construction zone near the Nassau Bridge, catching speeding cars entering the 45 mph construction zone.
McLeod said the camera is expected to be installed by the end of the year. He said DelDOT will notify the public once the camera is activated, and that signage warning drivers of both the speed change and the camera will be posted in the area.
"[The camera's main goal is] to enforce the posted speed limit in this area," McLeod said in a statement Thursday. "We have received numerous complaints from the local community about speeding on Route 1, and that this will be an active work zone for the next three years, we want workers and those traveling through the area to be safe."
The camera will be similar to one located on I-95 near Newark, Delaware. McLeod said that after the installation of that camera, the area saw roughly an 11% decrease in vehicle speed. There was also roughly a 20% decrease in crashes, according to McLeod.
The camera will capture anyone going at least 11 mph over the speed limit and issue the violator a subsequent fine.
"For example, if the captured violation occurs at a speed of 66 mph, the speed violation is $20.00 plus an additional $11.00, which accounts for $1.00 for each mile per hour over the 55-mph posted work zone speed limit, and the assessment of other fees as set forth in Delaware Code for a total of $118.00," McLeod said. "Second and subsequent offenses are higher, per Delaware Code. These violations are civil penalties only, and no points will be assessed to drivers’ licenses."
According to DelDOT officials, any money collected will cover the expenses of the speed camera program. In the event of any excess funds, they will be transferred to the Delaware Office of Highway Safety and can be used for transportation safety expenses related to education, enforcement, engineering, or administrative expenses.
Gilberto Medina owns Seaside Eco Bikes along Route One, and said he often sees speeders flying down the road.
"I've actually reported the speed," Medina said. "Every time a cop or a police officer has asked me, I've always said people are flying down."
Medina said the speeding has led to accidents in the area.
"I've seen 15 to 16 pretty bad accidents. We actually had one where a car came all the way across and actually landed in our parking lot," Medina said.
Sun Seo, who owns Luxury Cleaners along Route One, also said she sees accidents through her storefront.
"There are a lot of car accidents here," Seo said. "It's scary to me. One week, it happened three or four times. It's a lot, and it's dangerous."
Medina said a speed camera would help with safety and could possibly improve his business.
"I hope it would help slow cars down, and also help slow cars down for people who want to come into my business," Medina said. "We see folks fly through. Sometimes they want to come in, but they can't because they don't have enough leeway to turn into my store."