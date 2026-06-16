OCEAN CITY, Md. - St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church has officially filed a lawsuit alleging the Ocean City mayor Rick Meehan and the city council are violating its First Amendment rights over the church's overnight shelter for local homeless people.
This comes after the town issued a $1,000 citation on June 8 to the church's reverend, Jill Williams.
In the document, the church says the Town has issued these $1,000 citations everyday since June 8 to both Williams and the church's senior warden, Dan Harris. That is $18,000 in fines as of Tuesday, June 16.
The church details its months-long fight with the town in the lawsuit, saying the church originally started allowing homeless people to sleep in tents on the church grounds after a 2025 town ordinance banned people from sleeping in public places in Ocean City for more than 24 hours. The church says Ocean City then ordered the church to stop allowing people to sleep in tents and "to move its homeless wards inside the Church." St. Paul's by-the-Sea says they agreed and asked for time to meet fire code provisions and take safety measures, moving its homeless guest inside by April 1 this year.
They add that they created a dormitory-style housing arrangement and arranged for an inspection by the Fire Marshal, which they say they passed.
The church says Ocean City is now breaking its agreement with St. Paul's by-the-Sea. They say the Town is arguing "barracks-style living quarters" are not allowed because the town does not explicitly permit it.
St. Paul's by-the-Sea goes on to call the argument "an infamous last resort" for leaders trying to shut something down for a political reason, rather than for breaking a law.
"Ironically, in housing homeless persons who do not have recourse to other shelters, the Church is doing the Town a service and indeed is doing the Town's work for it," they say in the lawsuit.
The church is arguing in the lawsuit the shelter serves the Town's own interest, because if St Paul's by-the-Sea were to kick its homeless guests out, those people would have to sleep outside or camp on the church grounds again, which would restart the cycle that started this dispute in the first place.
St. Paul's by-the-Sea is claiming its shelter is protected under the First Amendment and the Religious Land Use Act. They are asking for the court to void any citations and fines issued, allow the church to continue to use its building for the shelter, and to award attorneys' fees to the church.
WBOC has reached out to the town of Ocean City for comment.