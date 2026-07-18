OCEAN CITY, Md. - St. Paul's by-the-Sea says the legal battle is continuing between them and the Town of Ocean City, this time over installing a washer and dryer in the church.
The church released a letter from their attorney, claiming the town has turned away three different plumbing contractors for routine permits.
They say they need to install the laundry facilities to wash linens, vestments, towels, and sacred cloths. They say these materials are "integral" to the church's worship.
In the letter, the attorney alleges Ocean City officials denied the permit without an explanation or accompanying documentation. They also add in the letter that they believe this has to do with the town's opposition for the homeless shelter in St. Paul's.
WBOC has reached out to the Town of Ocean City for comment.