Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.