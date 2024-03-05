DOVER, Del.- Delaware Governor John Carney delivered his last State of the State address today in Dover.
Reflecting on his eight years in Delaware's highest office, Gov. Carney outlined key objectives for the coming months, notably addressing the need to impose limits on operational spending in the state budget, which he described as currently unsustainable. Additionally, he emphasized the pressing issue of healthcare cost inflation.
During his address, which lasted nearly an hour, the governor was interrupted several times by protestors in the gallery area. At least five individuals were removed after calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The protestors criticized the governor for not lowering state flags in response to the escalating death toll in the Middle East and vowed to continue their advocacy efforts at public events.
Carney proceeded to discuss priorities in education, crime and the environment. He underscored initiatives aimed at making Delaware a more active participant in offshore wind energy, facilitating direct purchase of wind-generated renewable energy, and exploring regional partnerships.
Highlighting the critical importance of public education, Gov. Carney expressed concern over the lack of reading proficiency among Delaware's youth, citing alarming statistics.
"Statewide, less than 40 percent of children are reading proficiently at third grade," he stated.
To address educational disparities, plans are underway to increase opportunity funding to $63 million in the FY 2025 budget. This funding is intended to provide targeted support for low-income students and English learners in Delaware public schools.
Following the governor's remarks, State Senator Gerald Hocker (R-Ocean View) raised concerns regarding increased spending and declining test scores.
"The main concern I have is we spend, spend, spend, and test results are lower, with only about five states performing worse than Delaware," Hocker remarked.
Governor Carney affirmed his commitment to advancing legislation, including permit to purchase laws, which have faced previous setbacks.
"We’ve passed red flag laws and prevented straw purchases. This year, we’ll take another big step forward and pass the permit to purchase law," he affirmed.
Permit to purchase legislation is expected to be heard on the House floor Thursday.