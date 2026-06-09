SMYRNA, Del. -Delaware State Police have announced the arrest of a second person in connection to the death of a 10-year-old Smyrna girl whose father is already facing murder and child abuse charges.
As WBOC previously reported, troopers were called to a home on Oakwynn Circle in Smyrna on May 28 after a child was found dead in a bedroom. The victim was later identified as Fatima Kone.
Police have already charged Fatima's father, 49-year-old Badara Kone, with murder and multiple child abuse offenses. Investigators allege he repeatedly struck the child with a leather belt before she fell and hit her head on a piece of furniture.
Now, Delaware State Police say Fatima's stepmother, 37-year-old Adiaratou Coulibaly, was also involved in the abuse leading up to the child's death.
According to investigators, after the incident involving Badara Kone, the abuse continued in other areas of the home and was carried out by Coulibaly. Detectives allege she subjected Fatima to severe and prolonged abuse using various objects and forced exercises.
The Delaware Department of Justice authorized charges against Coulibaly on June 3. Police say she was taken into custody in New York City on June 5 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service's First State Fugitive Task Force and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Coulibaly is currently being held by the New York City Department of Correction. Once extradited to Delaware, she will face a charge of second-degree murder by abuse or neglect.
Police say Fatima's two brothers, ages 15 and 11, were also taken to a hospital for wellness checks during the investigation, where detectives learned they had allegedly been abused as well.
Badara Kone remains in custody at the Delaware Department of Correction on a $180,000 cash bond.
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information about the Kone family or Fatima's death to contact investigators.