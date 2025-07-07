ASSATEAGUE ISLAND -- The public beaches at Assateague National Seashore still have empty lifeguard stands after federal cuts to the National Park Service budget eliminated lifeguards.
As weather patterns from Tropical Storm Chantal climb the east coast, there is an increased risk for rip currents. Officials with the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company posted to Facebook about that increased risk for beachgoers.
According to the post, the fire company received a distress call about a rip current incident over the weekend. Officials with the fire company ask beachgoers to be extra cautious, and mindful of extra response times that may occur due to the lack of lifeguards on the shores.
Some beachgoers WBOC spoke with Monday were surprised at the lack of lifeguards on the beach. Holland O'Connor, however, had heard about the shortage. O'Connor said she brought her own whistle to help police the kids in her family, and developed a strategy with them to stay safe without lifeguards present.
"It's been working really well. It startles them and gets their attention. Then, they either come out of the water or move down. We even do different hand movements for them," O'Connor said. "The undertow is scary. They all know how to swim, but things can happen so quickly."
O'Connor said that her acting as a lifeguard, however, does not replace having paid lifeguards at the beach.
"Not having lifeguards adds another challenge to bringing your family to the beach," O'Connor said. "There's a lot happening, and there's a lot going on. We're definitely on high alert because there aren't any lifeguards."
Wesley Cullison, who was visiting with his family, said the lack of lifeguards does not stop him from getting in the water. Cullison said he knows how to get out of a rip current.
"From my experience, I just swim sideways to get out of it," Cullison said. "And if it's really bad, people will come and help. No one is just gonna leave anyone out there."
Cullison said, while there are no lifeguards on the beach, the community will likely come together to take care of each other in the meantime.
"There are good people around here," Cullison said. "If somebody would let someone else drown, that's bad karma on them. If I see someone who needs help, I'm helping them."
If someone is caught in a rip current, officials said they should not fight the current. Swimmers should swim parallel to the shore out of the current before swimming back to shore.
When asked about the lack of lifeguards along the beach, a representative from Congressman Andy Harris' office gave WBOC the following statement:
"Our office has been made aware of the concerns regarding the lack of lifeguards at Assateague Island’s public beach. Congressman Harris shares those concerns, and our office has made inquiries with the National Park Service to gather more information and explore solutions. We’ll continue monitoring the situation as well as advocating for measures that prioritize public safety and ensure access to a safe and enjoyable beach experience for Maryland families.”