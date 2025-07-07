Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Mostly sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 94F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.