MARYLAND - Maryland DNR say Natural Resources Police and Wildlife and Heritage Service Staff were able to help rescue six stranded waterfowl hunters on January 31 after their boat got stuck in the icy waters of the Nanticoke River.
First responders were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. on the evening of January 31, though DNR says local fire rescue crews were unable to reach the stranded boaters as thick ice and frozen boat ramps made the water unnavigable. Weather data from that evening shows temperatures were in the high teens to low 20s and strong winds gusted over 20 miles per hour at times.
As a result, DNR officials say the Natural Resource Police helicopter was called to assist in the rescue and had just completed another escort of a different vessel in the icy waters of the Tangier Sound. The helicopter, manned by Sgt. John Buchanan and Ofc. Christian Helwig, successfully located the stranded boat and all passengers upon arrival at the scene. They were able to shine a spotlight on the vessel from the helicopter as first responders called in multiple forms of rescue, including an MSP helicopter and the DNR Wildlife and Heritage team's airboat.
The DNR airboat, or fan boat, is designed to operate in shallow, marshy areas or areas in which gliding over ice is necessary. Because of the windy conditions, it was determined that a boat rescue would be safer than an attempt to hoist the stranded hunters out by helicopter. The airboat team, with assistance from the NRP helicopter spotlight, was able to rescue all six stranded hunters in two separate trips. The airboat rescue can be seen in this video. The hunters were taken to shore and evaluated by EMS personnel then transported back to their cars.
Maryland DNR say they applaud the cooperation between inter-agency partners and the Maryland State Police in this icy water rescue. Maryland's waterfowl hunting season came to a close on January 31. All boaters should continue to exercise extreme caution during ongoing icy conditions on Maryland waterways.