DELAWARE -- DelDOT's annual DART 'Stuff the Bus' Thanksgiving food drive kicked off in Rehoboth Beach on Monday. The annual drive collects donations for the Food Bank of Delaware, aiming to give relief to families in need around the holiday season.
DelDOT officials said they are looking to collect at least 15,000 pounds of non-perishable food this year to donate to the Food Bank of Delaware and its partners. The drive will be held at the following locations from 9 am to 4 pm throughout the week:
- Monday, Nov. 3 Giant Food, 19312 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: Target, 148 John Hunn Brown Road, Dover
- Wednesday, Nov. 5: ShopRite of First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike, Stanton
- Thursday, Nov. 6: Rodney Square, Wilmington (Market Street side)
- Friday, Nov. 7: ShopRite of Brandywine Commons, 1300 Rocky Run Parkway, Wilmington
- Saturday, Nov. 8: ShopRite of Four Seasons, 700 Plaza Drive, Newark
DelDOT officials said they have donated more than 365 tons of food to the Food Bank of Delaware over the 28 years the drive has been active. Azeem Mirza, the marketing communications and outreach specialist with DelDOT, said the drive's first day was successful.
"It's been a pretty good day so far. We've had a lot of contributions come so far. And we're actually off to a better start, I think, than last year," Mirza said.
Mirza said this year's drive is especially important due to federal uncertainty surrounding the SNAP program.
"People are facing more hardships and challenges, and are in more need than ever," Mirza said. "Especially with the beginning of this month, I think people are looking for as much help as they can get. I know the food banks have been as busy as ever."
"We know that so many families this time of year are struggling to think about how to put food on their table during the holiday season," Chad Robinson, Vice President of External Affairs for the Food Bank of Delaware, said. "This year, we know that's heightened by the ongoing federal uncertainty. So this food drive is really timed beautifully."
Robinson said they saw an increase in people using their services, and are expecting an increase in demand across the state.
"We've definitely seen folks coming in that are just uncertain about their benefits," Robinson said.
Last week, Delaware Governor Matt Meyer announced emergency funding would be allocated in the state to supplement SNAP benefits. The Trump administration also announced on Monday that it would continue to partially fund SNAP through the government shutdown.
However, Robinson said those declarations have not gone into effect yet, and that funding still needs to be dispersed. In the meantime, he said the Food Bank and its associated partners are happy to support Delaware neighbors in need.
"So many people in our community are struggling with being furloughed. Our military members haven't received a paycheck this last week," Robinson said. "That becomes trying for so many families. Folks trying to make ends meet, trying to put food on their table. This drive is timed perfectly for that right now. It's really going to help us make sure we can keep our shelves stocked."
Robinson said the Food Bank will help support military families in need during the government shutdown. He also said the Food Bank will expand operating hours at pantries in Newark and Milford to help accommodate the increased demand for services.
Robinson said anyone who cannot visit one of the DART 'Stuff the Bus' locations this week, but still wants to donate, should visit the Food Bank's website for more information. Those interested in utilizing the Food Bank's services should also visit their website.