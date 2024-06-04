The deadly days on Delaware roads are adding up fast with the Delaware Department of Transportation reporting eight people having lost their lives just since May 26, bringing the total fatalities for the year to 56.
In 2023, DelDOT reported a total of 64 traffic-related deaths. Researchers often see a rise in traffic fatalities during warmer weather months, a trend that has accelerated concerns among Delaware transportation officials. Despite launching the "Be Del-AWARE" safety campaign in April, officials stress the need for heightened awareness to address this growing crisis.
Some drivers believe that not everyone is heeding the safety message, particularly on Route 1, a highway where speeding is a significant concern.
"Everybody is crazy out there, especially on Route 1," said local drive Jordan Booth.
People who work near the roads every day, like Akeem Corbit, attribute the rising death toll to a few key issues.
"Everybody is texting on their phones, everybody is rushing, everybody is speeding. Nobody is looking out for anybody but themselves," Corbit said.
Motorcyclists face even greater dangers, according to Mike Soja.
"We don't have a cage protecting us. We hit the ground; the ground is undefeated. We are going to lose every time," Soja explained. Despite the risks, he has no plans to stop riding.
"Unless I am dead or paralyzed, I’m going to be on it. I don't care what the numbers say. You have just as much chance dying in your car," Soja said.
Others, like Jackson Snyder, live with the constant threat of crashing in the back of their minds.
"I think about it a lot. I think about what if one person makes one mistake and what if I am the person that the accident happens to. I think about it all the time," Snyder said.
As traffic fatalities continue to climb, Delaware officials urge drivers to remain vigilant and prioritize safety to prevent further loss of life on the roads.