KENT COUNTY, Del. -- Areas near Felton in Kent County sustained significant storm damage after severe weather, including a tornado warning, moved through the region overnight.
Homes near Paradise Alley Rd appeared to be in the direct path of the strong winds, with visible destruction across the property.
Neighbors showed WBOC a playset that had its roof torn off and its playset toppled over, despite being bolted into the ground.
Nearby, part of a barn’s metal roof was ripped off and carried a few houses away, landing in Roger Collison’s yard.
“When I pulled in and saw the roof in my front yard, obviously I'm thinking the worst,” Collison said. “It's sobering, you know. I've lived here a long time, and when you see the warnings, you just don't think they're ever gonna hit.”
Damage extended to neighboring properties, where multiple fences were knocked down, and yard furniture was scattered. Shingles were also seen falling from rooftops.
“This whole valley, all of the tops of the trees got taken out. The tree on the other side of here is knocked over,” Shaun Kennard said as he described the patch of trees next to his house.
Kennard described taking shelter in a basement with neighbors as the storm intensified.
“The basement window actually started flexing in and out really badly when it happened,” Kennard said. “And the freight car sound. You know when they say it's like a train rolling through? It got real loud. You could just hear the wind tearing it up outside.”
Officials had issued a tornado warning for the area during the storm last night. No confirmation has been issued as to whether a tornado actually touched down in the area at this time.