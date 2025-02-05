BRIDGEVILLE, DE -- Delaware State Police Homicide Detectives have identified Daveon Showell, 20, of Bridgeville as the suspect of a 2023 homicide case that left one man dead.
On May 14th, 2023, at roughly 7:01 pm, troopers responded to the shooting incident on Mill Park Drive. According to officials, troopers arrived and found Orbby Holder, 23, of Bridgeville suffering from gunshot wounds.
Holder was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Showell was identified on January 27th, 2025, and taken into custody in Accomack, Virginia on February 3rd, according to officials. Upon extradition, Showell will be charged with the following crimes:
- Felony - Murder 1st Degree
- Felony - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Showell is currently in custody in Virginia and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.