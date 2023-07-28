GEORGETOWN, Del.–The Sussex County Emergency Medical Services was recently recognized by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) for its educational training programs – the first EMS agency ever to earn the distinction.
According to a press release, SSH accreditation is usually reserved for hospitals and medical schools.
“The County’s educational program, which includes the use of dynamic mannequins and mock ambulances, among other tools, is used to train paramedics, as well as basic life support (BLS) providers, in administering the highest level of pre-hospital care to patients in southern Delaware,” Sussex County EMS said of its programs.
Sussex County EMS Director Robert Murray hailed the training team as an asset to the community.
He mentioned the program is a benefit of collaborations with County officials and council members.
“Well, today, their hard work has been formally recognized by an independent group, putting us in rare company with the likes of Harvard University, Johns Hopkins, and the Mayo Clinic, as well as some of our respected local healthcare facilities,” Murray said.
Sussex County EMS joins ChristianaCare, Nemours Children’s Hospital and Beebe Healthcare in having achieved SSH accreditation, and also boasts accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS) and a gold medal won in the annual Journal of Emergency Medical Services (JEMS) Games this spring.