SUSSEX CO. - With Monday's winter storm in the rearview mirror, cold temperatures in Sussex County are keeping around the aftermath a little bit longer.
Temperatures in the teens, twenties, and thirties are the new norm for the rest of the week. When WBOC visited Seaford and Laurel today, some cars were skating around the icy neighborhood roads.
Wayne Williams of Seaford told WBOC that, for the past few days, he has worked outside in the cold conditions.
"It's been brutal," Williams said. "Yesterday was bad with the winds. It's definitely been cold. I got three layers on so we're bundled up and just making the best we can."
With the bitter cold sticking around a little longer, Williams said he's hearing up for the rest of the week.
"My go-to is always a cup of hot coffee," Williams said.
Others were out in the cold by choice this week. Stacy Teffeau in Seaford showed off the snowman she and her son Daniel made on their snow days. Teffeau said they were prepared for the winter weather.
"We're making sure we have enough food and warm clothes, and making sure our heating is good," Teffeau said.
Teffeau told WBOC that, while she's had her fun, her son enjoys the cold a bit more than she does.
"I am ready for warm spring and summer weather!" Teffeau said.
Neighbors making the best of these chilly conditions.