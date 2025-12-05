SUSSEX CO., DE- Neighbors in western Sussex County got a glimpse of early snowfall Friday, and many welcomed it — not for how much snow fell, but for its early arrival as the season’s first flakes.
Delaware saw its first snowfall of the upcoming winter season, with the heaviest accumulation in the morning hours. As the day went on, conditions slowed down, giving drivers and neighbors a chance to adjust to the wintry weather.
While it wasn't a major storm, the snowflakes caught some people off guard and sparked a mix of excitement and disbelief across Sussex County.
Jalyn Nelson, a Delaware neighbor, said the early snowfall felt unusual and that she couldn't remember seeing snow this early in December in recent years.
"It feels really early for the first snowfall. I woke up, and it was snowing, and I wasn't expecting it."
While some weren't ready for today's snow, Chenevera Kauffman, a Delaware neighbor, said she and her daughter had gotten a head start preparing for the morning's snowfall.
"I think we might have been overly prepared. I went out last night, got shovels and hay to put around a water pipe and all that good stuff, so we don't know what it's going to do, but we're ready."
For some locals, like Bill Muntz, today's snowflakes were just another sign that winter is settling in.
"We live here for a reason, and it's because we have four seasons. So it's nice to get that kind of weather."
But for visitors like Summar Midgett, traveling from Virginia Beach, seeing snow today was an unexpected treat — something she doesn’t get to see often.
"I love the snow. We don't get a lot of it in Virginia Beach, so this is very nice."
She added that safe roads made her road trip through Delaware even better.
"The roads are really good. They're safe. And it's been really safe the whole trip."
Many drivers we spoke with today, like Nelson, agreed that the good road conditions made the season's first snowfall easier and safer to navigate.
"The driving is actually not that bad. The roads aren't really icy."
Kauffman said the light snow was a good way to ease into what's to come and that she was glad it wasn't too heavy.
"I'm glad that it's not sticking too much."
For Debbie Marshall, a visitor driving through Delaware, the season's first flakes were a promising sign of a winter she hopes will be full of snow.
"I am hoping this is a preview of the winter and snow for the holidays. I'd like to see my grandson have snow for Christmas."
A light snowfall — just enough to remind neighbors that winter is on the way here in Delaware.