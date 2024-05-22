SUSSEX COUNTY, DE -- Taxpayers in the Cape Henlopen School District are standing firm in their decisions following a second failed referendum Tuesday.
The Delaware Department of Elections reported 4,133 votes for the referendum and 4,628 votes against it. The margin was slightly closer than the March referendum's outcome, yet still not enough to pass.
The Cape Henlopen School District previously held a referendum in March of this year seeking to generate around $80 million through the proposed tax increase, amounting to approximately 55 cents per $100 on assessed property value. District residents ultimately voted against the proposal, with some citing concerns of excessive spending.
An indoor pool, originally proposed in the first referendum, was removed from the proposal for Tuesday’s referendum. The revised proposal was seeking $.411 per $100 of assessed property value, down from the previous request of $.549 per $100.
Jacey Brittingham, who voted yes twice, believes the district should try once more.
"There's really no reason why we shouldn't have something like this, and I just think that the community needs to come together."
But Glen Vernon thinks the district should hit the brakes. He voted no in both referendums and says he doesn't see the need for a new administrative building and other expenses.
"Our kids are the most valuable asset we have, and I'd be willing to support but they haven't shown me that that's what they're going to spend the money for and that it's going to improve their education levels," says Vernon.
Cape Henlopen is the first Delaware district to fail in two referendum attempts this year.