Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to midnight EST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&