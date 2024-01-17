LAUREL, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the upcoming temporary closure of Dogwood Lane.
According to DelDOT, Dogwood Lane between Old Hickory Road and Airport Road is slated to close beginning Monday, January 22nd through Friday, January 26th for the installation of a cross road pipe.
Southbound drivers on Dogwood Lane can expect a detour onto Airport Road back to Dogwood Lane around the closure. Those driving northeast on Dogwood Lane will be detoured on Airport Road to Old Hickory Road, according to DelDOT, and then will make a left turn on Old Hickory Road back to Dogwood Lane.
More information on this and other closures can be found at DelDOT’s website.