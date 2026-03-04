LEWES, Del. -- Tharros Village, a structured community for the homeless off Route 1 in Sussex County, is set to open for its third season in less than a month. Directors say they've got a new look for the new season.
The village is set to reopen on April 1, after weather delays pushed back its original March 15 target. Leaders say they are debuting new tents that residents will sleep in, which is designed to make the tent community safer and more durable.
The updated tents are built on wooden platforms secured by steel poles and fitted with UV protection.
“Last season, we had a lot of wind. We had to evacuate the village," Mike Agnew, one of the camp's directors, said. “This new tent configuration can withstand both the UV rays that we experienced last year that deteriorated our recreational tents, and it can also withstand high winds. This tent weighs 68 pounds.”
Agnew said each tent setup costs about $1,100 to build. With plans to install 28 tents, the total project is estimated at roughly $30,000. Leaders plan to phase in the new configuration, with 10 to 12 tents expected to be installed in the first weeks of April and the remaining tents in place by mid-May.
The village has seen a few updates since its original construction. In addition to the tents, the village has added a pavilion for food distribution. Agnew said they also bring in weekly medical care for residents, as well as portable showers. The village has also installed running water at the site.
A fence donated by the city of Lewes has also been installed. Khalil Saliba, Lewes' Deputy Mayor, described the donation as a community investment.
“Homelessness remains a problem in Coastal Delaware,” Saliba said. “Camp Tharros here is a project that has shown some real accountability. People don't just come in and out of here. There are rules you have to live by, and everybody living here has to have a job.”
Looking ahead, Agnew said they are considering adding more surveillance cameras, outdoor lighting, and electricity for residents, among other upgrades. Altogether, Agnew said the village's capital goal for 2026 is $60,000.
“We're looking into all of those upgrades to secure the safety of our guests, and also to build a foundation," Agnew said. "It takes Tharros from a pilot to a real community asset."
Those interested in more information or anyone looking to support the organization should visit Tharros' website.