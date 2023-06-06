EASTON, Md. - A whole new world is set to open up for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Talbot County.
It's the Port Street Commons in Easton. The 24,000-square-foot multi-purpose space will sit in the heart of Easton. It will provide access and resources to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while providing low-income housing and permeant jobs to the community.
President and CEO of The Arc, Jonathon Rondeau says the Port Street Commons is the first project to be developed along the corridor. "We anticipate over the next three years we'll have 35 new full-time employees that will do it, As well as people with disabilities having greater access to needed services like mental health counseling, being able to get jobs out in the community, and being able to access the community so it is a multi-stage approach," says Rondeau.
Rondeau goes on to say, "For people will intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, they'll get needed resources whether that's behavioral health services, connecting with the community, and other services. People will live here. There will be nine, 2 to 3-bedroom apartments so that the community members will live in each and every day."
One of the top priorities for Easton Mayor Megan Cook was implementing more housing for the town. She says this is the perfect project. "As I get more and more into the conversation of attainable housing we have to look to make sure all sectors of our community are served from the old to the young and the disabled. This actually helps fill that bucket because two of the units are going specifically for that community which is a wonderful opportunity. We have to make sure we're really inclusive of everyone in our town," says Cook.
While the project is underway, Rondeau says they haven't reached their $8.5 million goal. They're currently at $4.7 million. To donate click here.