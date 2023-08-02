SEAFORD, DE -- A permanent, metal, locked, gate has been installed on Magnolia Drive in-between Belle Ayre Drive and Crossgate drive. The gate fully blocks traffic going through.
The gate was installed, and officially locked August 1st. The Seaford Police Department tells WBOC it was a final resort to combat speeding down the street. They say the road has been a source of constant complaints.
The Department added they previously installed speed bumps but radar tracking showed a speed average of over 40mph in a 15mph zone. The department noted they sent out multiple notices to residents since March regarding the gate installation.
The gate forces those coming in and out of the Belle Ayre neighborhood to use one road, Brighton.
Neighbors we spoke with on different sides of the gate shared very different opinions on the new road block.
Jay Milligan, who lives on the Crossgate Drive side of the gate, says it will keep people safe.
“Everybody should think about the impact of the whole, if one of these children got hit, or a car got rear ended, or a child stepped out infront of the car – we would all have more of a concern." said Milligan
Robyn Varnette, who lives on the Bell Ayre side of the gate, thinks the block is a ridiculous measure.
“Things like that [speeding] go on in every neighborhood, it’s not a reason to lock it down, it makes me think that they did this because they consider this end of magnolia where the riffraff lives or something.” said Varnette.
A Seaford Town Council meeting will be held August 22nd at 7 p.m.