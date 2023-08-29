LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced The Point at the Cape Henlopen State Park is to reopen on Friday.
The September 1st reopening includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, as well as a half-mile of shoreline along the bay. The Point was closed in March to protect endangered migratory shorebirds who nest on the beaches during the spring and summer. The species who benefit include the piping plover, red knot, and least terns.
The bayside beach in the State Park will remain closed until October 1st for use by the various shorebirds who migrate south for the winter.
For more information, you can contact Cape Henlopen State Park at 302-645-8983, or visit the park office.