SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested two adults and a juvenile following an investigation into a string of vehicle thefts across western Sussex County.
Police arrested 22-year-old Antwoine Savage of Seaford, a 16-year-old male from Bridgeville, and 20-year-old Lamir Faison of Bridgeville. Savage and the juvenile are accused of stealing or attempting to steal vehicles, while Faison faces firearm and drug-related charges.
Earlier this month, investigators began looking into multiple vehicle thefts reported in Blades, Bridgeville, Laurel, and Seaford. Authorities say most of the vehicles targeted were Kia and Hyundai models taken from residential driveways. Some vehicles were unlocked, while others were stolen despite being locked. Several vehicles have since been recovered.
Detectives identified Savage and the juvenile with help from the public and obtained arrest warrants.
On Jan. 16, members of the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force went to a home in the 12000 block of Jones Dogwood Drive in Bridgeville. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident after being found in the front yard. Savage was later contacted at the residence and arrested.
While searching the property, detectives encountered Faison, who was on probation, inside a shed. An administrative search by Probation and Parole officers uncovered firearms and firearm components, heroin, cocaine residue, drug paraphernalia, and items consistent with drug distribution, police said.
The juvenile was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including theft and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, conspiracy, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released to a parent or guardian.
Savage faces felony theft and attempted theft charges, along with conspiracy, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
Faison was charged with multiple felony gun and drug offenses and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $146,600 cash bond.