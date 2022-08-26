REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested three New York women on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation that got underway at the Bayside Outlets in Rehoboth Beach late Thursday afternoon.
Police said that at around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, troopers on patrol in the area of the Bayside Outlets were informed by a witness that several women had shoplifted clothing from the Columbia Sportswear store. The suspects had concealed merchandise in large handbags and were seen walking through the parking lot, according to police.
Troopers attempted to contact the suspects in the parking lot, but police said the suspects continued walking away and physically resisted being detained. Troopers were able to take three of the four suspects into custody at the scene, while the fourth unidentified female suspect ran away. The ensuing investigation revealed that the suspects had shoplifted from several outlet stores and had worn various disguises while doing so, troopers said. The suspects had also concealed stolen items underneath vehicles in the Bayside Outlets parking lot, police said.
The three suspects, identified as 24-year-old Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez, of Flushing, N.Y.; 24-year-old Sophia Gonzales, of Flushing, N.Y.; and 51-year-old Nubia Garcia, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
Jennifer Ramirez-Sanchez:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Conspiracy Third Degree
Ramirez-Sanchez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond.
Sophia Gonzales:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Hindering Prosecution
- Conspiracy Third Degree
Gonzales was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,500 secured bond.
Nubia Garcia:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Shoplifting Tools (Felony)
- Shoplifting Under $1,500 – 2 counts
- Criminal Impersonation
- Resisting Arrest
- Hindering Prosecution
- Conspiracy Third Degree
Garcia was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,000 secured bond.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Trooper First Class Z. Falk by calling 302-703-3321. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.