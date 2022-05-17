Thunderstorms Bring Hail, High Winds to Parts of Delmarva
Thunderstorms rolled across parts of Delmarva on Monday evening, leaving behind significant damage in some communities.
The storms began to arrive at around 4:30- 5 p.m. and continued for the next several hours.
One storm in particular brought damaging wind gusts and lots of hail across parts of Dorchester County, Md., and Sussex County, Del. Cambridge, East New Market, Linkwood, Laurel, Delmar, Dagsboro, Ocean View, and Bethany Beach are a few of locations where viewers sent in photos and videos of the amount of hail falling from the sky.
Some hail was measured to be the size of quarters, ping pong balls, golf balls, and even coming close to the size of tennis balls. The hail left behind damage to siding on homes to windows being blown out of cars.
It will take a few days to determine how much damage was caused by the storms and the impact that they will leave on the communities.
