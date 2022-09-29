GEORGETOWN, Del. - Out of an abundance of caution and with inclement weather predicted for this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, TidalHealth has chosen to cancel its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Delaware Technical Community College's Owens Campus.
While the event will not be rescheduled, it is still important to get your annual flu shot! Flu shots are encouraged for anyone over the age of 6 months, but especially for people over the age of 65, people with heart or lung disorders, at high-risk for diseases or diabetes.
TidalHealth will hold two additional Drive-Thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 7 in Salisbury, Md., and Oct. 15 in Crisfield, Md. High-dose flu shots for seniors will not be offered at these events.
For more information on TidalHealth's drive-thru flu clinics or to find additional flu shot locations near you, visit tidalhealth.org/flu.