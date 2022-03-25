SALISBURY, Md. and SEAFORD, Del.– TidalHealth says that starting on Monday, March 28, the health system will be increasing visitation opportunities at both TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md., and TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del.
TidalHealth said the new changes are as follows:
- A maximum of two visitors, over the age of 18, per patient. They do not need to be the same two people during the patient’s stay.
- Additionally, TidalHealth will provide each guest a visitation card that must be returned at the conclusion of their visit to the same reception desk from which it was obtained. Failure to do so will result in that patient not being allowed additional visitors until the card is returned.
- Visitors are required at all times to wear a facemask that covers both their nose and mouth. Only procedural ear loop masks, N-95 and KN95 masks will be permitted. Cloth masks, gaiters and bandanas are not allowed. A procedural mask will be provided for those visitors arriving with any of the unapproved face coverings.
- If visiting a patient confirmed to have COVID-19 or under investigation for COVID-19, the patient and the visitor must comply with all infection guidelines. The patient must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask. The visitor must wear a procedural mask, N-95 or KN95 mask, protective gown and gloves.
- General visitation hours will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. ICU visitation hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., seven days a week.
Upon entry, visitors will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who is feeling ill or feverish should not visit and will not be allowed to proceed to a patient floor if they are found to have a fever or symptoms.
Visitors will not be permitted to wait inside any TidalHealth lobby prior to visiting hours.
At TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, visitors should enter via the Hanna Main Entrance (adjacent to the Emergency Department), located near the Visitor Parking Garage off Vine Street. At TidalHealth Nanticoke, visitors should use the main entrance or your designated entrance.
Here is information on visitation in additional TidalHealth patient care areas:
- In Same Day Surgery, one support person is allowed in the waiting area. If the patient is 17 or younger, two parents/guardians are allowed and must wait in the waiting area.
- In Labor and Delivery (LD), two support people and one approved certified doula are allowed to accompany the birthing mother. A wristband will be provided to each upon arrival.
- In Mother/Baby, one support person may remain with the patient throughout their hospital stay. The other support person that received a band in LD may visit on Mother/Baby from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Special Care Nursery patients may have two designated support people total (one being the mother). In Special Care Nursery, one parent may visit at any time except from 6:30-7:30 a.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Both designated visitors with an armband may visit together from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Pediatric patients may have two designated support people total. One designated support person may remain throughout their stay. Both designated support people may visit together from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Two support persons are allowed to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department (ED). If that patient is later admitted to a medical floor, the patient will be allowed two visitors. Special exceptions will be made in the ED when necessary. Only a support person, if necessary, is allowed in the ED waiting room.