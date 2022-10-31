SALISBURY, Md. - In honor of Veterans Day and in appreciation for the service to our nation by the veterans of Delmarva, TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses.
The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be provided on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at the American Legion Wicomico Post 64, 1109 American Legion Road, Salisbury, MD 21801.
The same vaccinations will be available from noon to 2 p.m. at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6, 230 Front Street, Seaford, DE 19973.
Seasonal quadrivalent flu vaccinations will be provided at each event. The quadrivalent flu shot is designed to protect against four different flu viruses to provide broader protection against circulating flu viruses.
Call the Strategic Communications team at 410-543-7139 for additional information on TidalHealth’s Veterans Day Free Flu Shot Clinics, or contact either of the participating American Legion Posts.