BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Officials with the Town of Bethany Beach announced that beaches will be closing at 3 p.m. today, November 25, until noon on Monday, November 30. They say beach conditions will then be reassessed at that time on Monday.
This closure comes as communities across Delmarva brace for a significant coastal storm on Thanksgiving, November 26. Very heavy rain and high winds are expected. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are also big concerns as the holiday storm approaches.
Stay up to date on the Thanksgiving coastal storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC Weather App, available for Apple and Android.