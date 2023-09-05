WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The pipe repairs will take place along US 50 near Walston Switch Road on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration say preliminary work on the project will begin today, Sept. 5, and is not expected to impact traffic.
The project reportedly includes the installation of barrier walls to create a safe work zone, followed by the repair of a pipe that carries Beaverdam Creek under the road. The project is expected to be complete this fall, weather permitting.
On Monday, Sept. 11, MDOT says crews will begin to clean out and repair the length of the pipe. Officials say the project also includes slope stabilization within the project limits.
Crews will work weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Motorists should expect complete shoulder closures and intermittent single-lane closures during these hours.
In an ongoing effort to improve work zone safety, the State Highway Administration will deploy the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system in the work zone on US 50. After a 21-day warning period beginning Sept. 11, Maryland State Police will authorize citations for those driving above the posted speed limit of 55 MPH beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. For more details on the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system, go to https://www.safezones.maryland.gov.