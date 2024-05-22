MILFORD, DE — Milford is looking at moving forward with a plan to remove traffic signals at two busy downtown intersections, aiming for a more affordable and efficient solution.
These all-way stop traffic signals, located at the intersections of Causey Avenue and Walnut Street, and Southeast and Southwest Front Street, have been a mainstay in Milford. Unique in Delaware, the town operates them rather than the state. However, City Manager Mark Whitfield explains that this model is no longer sustainable.
“We’re one of the only municipalities in the state that still operates its own signals,” Whitfield said. “We’re not equipped to operate those signals, so we want them to be taken over by DelDOT.”
To be taken over by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), the signals would require a $750,000 upgrade, according to Whitfield. DelDOT rather suggested the town conduct a study. That study conducted over the past year found that the signals are not entirely necessary.
“It no longer meets the warrants for a traffic signal,” Whitfield said. “Based on that, DelDOT’s recommendation is to just remove the signal.”
Moving forward, the plan is to remove the signals altogether, leaving stop signs in their place. Residents hope this change will be more efficient in managing traffic than the current signals.
“A lot of people end up running these red lights without even looking at them,” local resident Jack Morrison remarked. “I think maybe people just don’t know how to look up sometimes. It would be easier and more efficient to have stop signs.”
While the city council has not officially designated the funds for the project yet, the city manager expects the signals to be removed within the next few months.