MILFORD, Del.- The Mispillion Bridge will remain closed for a few more weeks, as repair work initiated in February has extended beyond its original completion date in April.
The bridge repairs were needed after the structure was struck by oversized trucks on two separate occasions.
According to Delaware's Department of Transportation (DelDOT), contractors recently uncovered 40 locations on the bridge with heavy corrosion that had gone undetected during the initial evaluation.
Addressing this corrosion is now a critical priority, said DelDOT spokesperson C.R. McCleod.
"That's not something we can ignore and come back to later," McCleod emphasized.
Some local business owners are getting frustrated about the seemingly never ending project.
Abby Shayne with Clear Definition Auto Body & Detailing, worries that potential customers may not want to go through obstacles to get to the shop.
"It's hurt a lot," Shayne said.
She also noted that some people mistakenly believe her shop is closed.
"The traffic through here is basically non-existent. Of course, everybody that has to go around town takes twice as long, and I think they're giving up, like, you know, trying to find us," she said.
Contractors are currently working to clean and paint the affected steel components to resolve the corrosion issues.
"You'll hear our engineers say 'it's easier to build a new bridge than repair an old one' because of issues like this," McCleod said.
DelDOT anticipates reopening the Mispillion Bridge and restoring its full drawbridge function at some point in June.