DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department has made two arrests in connection with an April shooting at Delaware State University that claimed the life of 18-year-old Camay Mitchell DeSilva.
At a press conference Monday morning, Dover police said they arrested two Dover men, Destry Jones, 20, and Damien Hinson, 18, last week. Both have been charged with the first degree murder of DeSilva.
The two have also been charged with the attempted murder of two other people in relation to the incident.
Jones and Hinson are not enrolled at Delaware State University and have no affiliation with the school, authorities say.
Jones was arrested on May 2nd in Brooklyn, New York and is awaiting extradition back to Delaware to face the following charges:
-First Degree Murder
-2 Counts Attempted Murder First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Conspiracy First Degree
Hinson was arrested in Dover the same day and was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on over $3 million bond on the following charges:
-First Degree Murder
-2 Counts Attempted Murder First Degree
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
-Conspiracy First Degree
Police say the shooting occurred following a physical altercation near the Tubman Laws Building on April 21st. Jones and Hinson disengaged from the fight, investigators say, and took part in firing shots that struck DeSilva near the Warren Franklin Residential Hall. Police responded to reports of a shooting to find DeSilva suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to a nearby hospital but died of her injuries.
DeSilva was not involved in the altercation leading up to the shooting and was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police.
The victim's mother, Shanelle DeSilva, attended the press conference and said the news brought her some relief the day before Camay's funeral.
DeSilva addressed the perpetrators directly saying: "Their senseless choices affected a whole lot of people so I hope you can live with what you did and that guilt eats you up because you took my baby girl from me," she said.