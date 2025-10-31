Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay main channel north of Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 PM EDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&