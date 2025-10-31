SALISBURY, Md. - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges after police say they confronted a witness who testified during a murder trial earlier this month.
Deputies say they responded to an incident outside of the Wicomico County Circuit Court building on Oct. 21 at about 11:45 a.m. Police say Camren Colon, 24, and Izreal Wallace, 22, both of Salisbury, attended an active homicide trial that morning and were seated in the courtroom audience for a witness testimony. Once the witness gave the testimony and left the courtroom, police say Colon and Wallace followed the witness out.
Once outside, police say they saw Colon and Wallace chase and shout at the witness about the testimony and attempted to assault the victim. Police say they quickly intervened and prevented further escalation.
Both Colon and Wallace were arrested and charged with the following:
-Retaliate – Witness
-Retaliate – Witness Felony Offense
-Obstruct Justice
-Disorderly Conduct
-Attempted – Sec Degree Assault
Both men are currently being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to WBOC that the trial Colon and Wallace were attending was that of Mykell Elliott. Elliott was convicted of first degree murder and other counts on Oct. 24 following his five day trial in connection to the fatal shooting of Ja’siah Johnson in 2023. Prosecutors say Johnson’s killing was linked to an ongoing gang feud in Salisbury.