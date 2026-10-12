SMYRNA, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people during large gathering at a business parking lot.
Smyrna Police Department says it happened Oct. 10, around 11:40 p.m., in the parking lot of End Zone Bar and Grill located in the Gateway North Shopping Center.
Investigators say a large crowd was gathered when several suspects exchange gunfire. Police say two people were struck in the lower extremities and self-transported to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.
Police reportedly found over 30 spent shell casings in the parking lot. Several vehicles and a commercial building were damage by gunfire, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.